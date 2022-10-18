Advertise
South side apartment complex damaged in fire

At least one unit was damaged in a fire on Tucson's south side.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters were at a Tucson apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18 after a fire broke out there.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire took place at Aspen Grove Apartments, located in the 1500 block of South Woodland Avenue, close to the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.

No injuries from the fire were reported.

Photos taken by firefighters show that the fire damaged at least one unit.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews work.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

