Southbound Nogales Highway restricted by crash at Hermans Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southbound Nogales Highway is restricted to one lane between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway because of a crash.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash is at Nogales Highway and Hermans Road.

Tucson Electric Power is on scene. About 600 TEP customers in the area are without power.

Traffic will be delayed while repairs are being made. Drivers should find alternate routes.

First responders at the scene evaluated the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. The driver did not need to be taken to a hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

