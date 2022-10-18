Advertise
Three arrested, one wanted in connection with home invasion, robbery

Matthew Bonds, Nicholas Capanear and Thomas Gable are facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three men have been arrested and a fourth suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Pima County home early Monday, Oct. 17.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home in the 4000 block of North Via Tranquilo, which is near River and Craycroft.

The PCSD said Matthew Bonds, 27, Thomas Gable, 29, and Nicholas Capanear, 35, are facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Bond, Gable, Capanear and a fourth suspect broke into the home, tied up the homeowner and broke into his safe, according to the PCSD.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

