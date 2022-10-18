Water woes could spell end of grass lawns in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River drys up and the levels at Lake Mead plummet , the city of Tucson and Department of Interior are putting plans together to strengthen the water supply.

The Bureau of Reclamation has issued a new report asking states and communities to store the excess water it doesn’t need. The bureau, through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, will provide up to $8 billion for reclamation projects including drought mitigation in the Southwest.

Under the plan, the Bureau will pay states and communities $400 for each acre-foot they leave in the Colorado River, Lake Mead or other reservoirs. Tucson negotiated a deal for $231 an acre-foot but may go back for more.

“What we offered, the 30,000-acre-feet, is for this calendar year,” said John Kmeic, the Director for Tucson Water. “From what I understand what they’re looking for is 23, 24, 25, so the possibility of doing something in the future is still out there.”

But city council member Steve Kozachik believes the bureau will not be able to “buy its way” out of the water crisis.

“It doesn’t solve the long-term problem though,” he said. “The long-term issue is supply and you can’t buy your way out of that.”

That is why the city will discuss its water solutions during a study session on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

On the agenda are five items the council will discuss and one of those could spell the end of grass-covered front yards in Tucson.

“No new development can put lawns in the front yard and their lawns in the backyard, they cap the size of that,” Kozachik said. “Again, we are a desert, put in desert landscaping in the front yard.”

The rule will not likely affect existing homes for the time being, but that’s a mayor and council decision.

Another issue that will be discussed is relying on separate water meters for large commercial operations or high water users, but it can also apply to homeowners.

“So by encouraging two different meters, one for indoors and one for outdoors, it allows the homeowner or business owner the ability to monitor and measure where their water is being used more accurately,” Kmeic said.

By using a water meter for irrigation, homeowners may be able to avoid paying sewage fees.

Even though Tucson is known as one of the best cities in the country for conservation, there are still ways residents can waste water.

“People draining their pools out in the street, people washing their cars at two in the afternoon, people turning their sprinklers on at two in the afternoon when it’s 110 degrees out,” Kozachik said. “We’re running out of water, we can’t just keep treating it as though it’s not a reality.”

A reality check is what water users will get if they don’t listen to what experts and local governments have to say.

“I think we’re nibbling around the edges,” Kozachik said. “I think what we need to do, we need to make more significant conservation requirements.”

And anyone wanting to know what those significant conservation requirements might be in the future, listen to the city government tomorrow.

The meeting will be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofTucson starting at 2 p.m.

