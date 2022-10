TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help finding a child who recently went missing.

Authorities say six-year-old Ava was last seen near Chaparral Loop and Chaparral Drive.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and sandals.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

