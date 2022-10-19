Benson Highway exit ramp to Park Avenue closed because of crash involving bicyclist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Benson Highway exit ramp from Interstate 10 to Park Avenue is closed because of a crash that injured a bicyclist.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a vehicle and bicycle in the area of East Benson Highway and South Park Avenue.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

