Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Benson Highway exit ramp to Park Avenue closed because of crash involving bicyclist

A bicyclist was struck on Benson Highway near Park Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 19.
A bicyclist was struck on Benson Highway near Park Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 19.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Benson Highway exit ramp from Interstate 10 to Park Avenue is closed because of a crash that injured a bicyclist.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a vehicle and bicycle in the area of East Benson Highway and South Park Avenue.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent
Shawn Drake
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, robbery
Police were called to a residence in the 4500 block of East Pima Street for a report of an...
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Latest News

As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to...
More EV charging stations on the way; ADOT open house set for Wednesday evening
ADOT working to expand electric vehicle charging
ADOT working to expand electric vehicle charging
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Pima County deputies say a crash on Nogales Highway at Hermans Road caused lane restrictions on...
Southbound Nogales Highway restricted by crash at Hermans Road