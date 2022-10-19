Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

DPS helicopter used to rescue hiker injured on Mount Lemmon

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to left an injured hiker to safety...
An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to left an injured hiker to safety on Mount Lemmon Thursday, Oct. 13.(Jessica Bates/See It, Snap It, Send It)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An injured hiker had to be rescued from Mount Lemmon on Thursday, Oct. 13.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one of two hikers had fallen and had a leg injury, but the extent of the injury was not disclosed.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to lift the hiker to a safe location.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent
Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
Shawn Drake
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, robbery
Police were called to a residence in the 4500 block of East Pima Street for a report of an...
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
There are still limits on how much formula you can buy at some grocery stores
The baby formula crisis still isn’t over. Here’s what state agencies are doing for Tucson families
Tucson eyes new moves to conserve water
Tucson eyes new moves to conserve water
The baby formula shortage isn't over yet.
The baby formula crisis still isn’t over just yet