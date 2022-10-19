DPS helicopter used to rescue hiker injured on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An injured hiker had to be rescued from Mount Lemmon on Thursday, Oct. 13.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one of two hikers had fallen and had a leg injury, but the extent of the injury was not disclosed.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to lift the hiker to a safe location.

No additional information was immediately available.

