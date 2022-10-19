DPS helicopter used to rescue hiker injured on Mount Lemmon
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An injured hiker had to be rescued from Mount Lemmon on Thursday, Oct. 13.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one of two hikers had fallen and had a leg injury, but the extent of the injury was not disclosed.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to lift the hiker to a safe location.
No additional information was immediately available.
