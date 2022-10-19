Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and warm for the workweek!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, October 19th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a ridge of high pressure builds over the western half of the country, our local temperatures will gradually increase through the week – peaking in the upper 80s Friday. Winds will be gusty at times, especially Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 20-30 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our weather pattern changes by the weekend, cooling temperatures off and reintroducing spotty rain chances.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms late. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
Shawn Drake
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, robbery
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent
Police were called to a residence in the 4500 block of East Pima Street for a report of an...
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, October 19th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, October 19th
Tomorrow's hour by hour forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Breezy again Wednesday with seasonable temperatures
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, October 18th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps climing
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, October 18th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, October 18th