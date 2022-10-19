FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the rest of the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Winds will relax for the rest of the workweek, but temperatures are on the rise! Highs in Tucson will top out in the mid to upper 80s Thursday through Saturday with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cooler air arrives beginning Sunday, dropping highs back into the 70s for the start of the new workweek. Ahead of and during the cooldown, gusty winds will return with a spotty chance for rain.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms late. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNEDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 80°.

