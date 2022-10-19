Injuries confirmed in crash on I-10 near Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Benson resulted in injuries Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The DPS said the vehicle involved had five occupants, but it is unknown how many were injured or how severely they were injured.

A Benson Police Department officer began following the vehicle, and the vehicle sped off before crashing, according to DPS.

Border Patrol also responded to the scene.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office reported that a crash happened near Milepost 303 and that one westbound lane was blocked.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.