Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

John "Jack" Grefe was booked into jail on eight counts of sexual abuse and two counts of indecent exposure.
John "Jack" Grefe was booked into jail on eight counts of sexual abuse and two counts of indecent exposure.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.

During the investigation, detectives found five victims. According to court documents, Grefe fled to his home in Montana when he learned of the investigation. At some point, he returned to Arizona and was arrested at Leisure World on Oct. 12. Grefe was booked into jail on eight counts of sexual abuse and two counts of indecent exposure. His bail was set at $10,000.

