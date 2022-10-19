Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Missing Bisbee man found dead, investigation underway

(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Bisbee man has been found dead, according to authorities.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Albert Hooper, 77, was found off Old Divide Road.

The CCSO said the Bisbee Police Department is investigating.

Hooper was last seen at his home near Sims Road and Compton Avenue on Saturday.

The person who reported Hopper missing said his dog was found inside his home without any food or water.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
Shawn Drake
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, robbery
Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Murad Can Dervish is facing murder and aggravated assault charges.
University of Arizona tried to get Murad Dervish charged before fatal shooting of Thomas Meixner
Water sprinkler
Water woes could spell end of lawns in Tucson

Latest News

A six-year-old girl was recently reported missing.
6-year-old girl missing from Sierra Vista
Shawn Drake
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, robbery
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson