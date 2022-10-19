Missing Bisbee man found dead, investigation underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Bisbee man has been found dead, according to authorities.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Albert Hooper, 77, was found off Old Divide Road.

The CCSO said the Bisbee Police Department is investigating.

Hooper was last seen at his home near Sims Road and Compton Avenue on Saturday.

The person who reported Hopper missing said his dog was found inside his home without any food or water.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.