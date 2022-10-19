More EV charging stations on the way; ADOT open house set for Wednesday evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is getting millions of dollars in federal money to install charging stations along Interstates 10 and 19, including locations in Tucson.

Arizona was one of the first states to receive federal money for this electric infrastructure plan. The state will get $76.5 million over the next five years. Arizona has already received $11 million and another $16 million will come this month.

Officials say it will have a huge impact on people who already have electric cars or are looking to get one.

“Over the last few years, we have seen a significant uptick in electric vehicle purchases in Arizona,” said Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group. “Due to federal funding, there are increased incentives for individuals who buy electric vehicles.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, ADOT will host an open house from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel on Cushing street in Tucson in the cactus ballroom.

There won’t be a formal presentation, but attendees can stop in and get more information and also give feedback.

