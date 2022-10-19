More than 500 early voters in Cochise County receive wrong ballots ahead of election day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a warning to early voters in Cochise County after the County Recorders Office sent out the wrong ballots, affecting 11 precincts and 550 early voters.

David Stevens, Cochise County Recorder, said if those affected don’t send in a new ballot, their vote for the Active Management Area Propositions will not count.

“The ballots were all correct, in essence we mailed the wrong ballots to 550 people,” Stevens said.

The mistake happened when the County Recorder’s Office was configuring which ballots go to which precincts.

“There are two different AMA questions in Cochise county. One in the Willcox area and one in the Douglas Area. We had to create these new districts which overlapped current precinct lines, causing us to create new precinct parts,” Stevens said.

The mistake caused 311 voters in Willcox and 239 voters in Douglas to receive ballots with the wrong AMA questions.

An AMA is an area within the state that has certain administrative regulations regarding the withdrawal and use of groundwater. It’s a big deal for an area experiencing extreme drought.

“We’ve already sent out a notice postcard and a corrected ballot to 550 people. We’ve taken a few phone calls to date to people who have questions on if they have the right ballot or not. They will get notified again,” Stevens said.

If you send in the wrong ballot, Stevens said officials will hold that ballot and wait for the corrected one to be mailed in. If you don’t send in a corrected ballot, your AMA proposition vote won’t count.

“All other votes will count though, for the different sections,” Stevens said.

KOLD News 13 asked what the county is doing to ensure every single vote counts for every voter. Stevens said they have a list of individuals who received the wrong ballot, and they will continue to contact them until they receive a new ballot.

“Well as the ballots come in, we segment them out and we make sure the correct ballot comes in. If the correct one comes in, it goes through. We’ve got the list on the side, and we’ll identify when either of the ballots come through,” Stevens said. “If we get the correct one, we’ll take them off the list right away. If we get the incorrect ballot we can contact them in hopes of getting the correct one.”

If you get a post card in the mail that you received the wrong ballot, and you haven’t sent it in yet, Stevens said to rip it up and send in the new ballot.

If you’ve already filled in the old one and dropped it off at a mailbox, Stevens said to go ahead and send in the new one as well.

“We greatly regret this error we’ve caused and we’re doing everything we can to make sure every ballot and every question gets correctly tabulated,” Stevens said.

If you have any questions, call the Cochise County recorders office at 520-432-8350 or email at recorder@cochise.az.gov , for any additional information.

