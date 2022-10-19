Advertise
Phoenix Suns bringing new merch, food options to Footprint Center

The Suns will be debuting new food and merch this season.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are new options for fans looking for Phoenix Suns’ gear for the 2022 season. The team shop right off Jefferson Street has new brands, including some local ones, to highlight Suns shirts, jerseys and more.

One of the biggest new additions is Kill The Hype apparel, an underground streetwear brand from Los Angeles. They have two unique headwear options that bring the Valley and the Suns together for this collaboration.

You’ll also find the classic 1992-1993 Suns jerseys on sale in the team shop. They were a big talker this summer when the team announced they were bringing back the look for the 30-year anniversary of the team that went to the NBA Finals. Right now, only Devin Booker jerseys are on sale. However, other players will be coming over time.

For opening night, the Suns are debuting their statement jerseys. The new look is not available in the team shop right now for purchase. The team expects them to arrive sometime during the season. You can check the team shop website for more information.

Food options are also changing, including a new collaboration between the Suns and Spinato’s Pizzeria. In addition, Phoenix Suns Gorilla helped create the new “Courtside Classic” pizza. You can try it during a game or event at Footprint Center.

The next home game is on Oct. 25th against the Golden State Warriors. The team is hosting a 90′s night and will have arcade games in parts of the Footprint Center, and the team will debut their classic 90′s uniforms. There will be more things to honor the 90′s and the culture from back then.

