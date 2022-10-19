Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Phoenix widow says man dressed as fake worker entered home, stole jewelry in new scam

A Phoenix widow let in a fake utility worker into her home, and he stole jewelry that was given to her by her late husband.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a new scam out there, one that left one Phoenix woman without precious sentimental jewelry. The thief, posing as a utility worker, is asking to check houses for water contamination. “She noticed on her dresser that some of her jewelry was missing,” said Michael Buckmaster, the victim’s son.

TRENDING: Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

On Monday, Yoshiko Buckmaster was relaxing at home when she got a knock at the door. “He presented himself that he worked for Arizona Water Services. He was wearing a badge that said that and it had some kind of number on there,” said Michael Buckmaster. The crook told Yoshiko Buckmaster her water might be contaminated and he needed to check. “He made her check her faucets by turning them on and off 10 times each,” her son recalled.

TRENDING: Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

That’s when the thief snuck into the bedroom and stole sentimental items. “That’s when I thought, ‘I think I hear something,’ so I said, ‘hmmm I better check my stuff, it’s right there.’ So I look and, empty,” Yoshi Buckmaster said. The jewelry, two rings and two watches, are valuable, totaling around $10,000. But it’s not the monetary value that upsets the family. “My father passed away four years ago. He had pancreatic cancer and obviously, it’s been hard on all of us but my mom, she’s held on to every item that had a lot of sentimental value from him,” said Michael Buckmaster.

TRENDING: Tolleson woman hit by dump truck has died, family says

Now, Yoshiko Buckmaster wants her items back and she wants others to be aware of potential scams. “It doesn’t matter, you know, the price. Cheap–it doesn’t matter. It’s got a lot of memories,” she said. According to APS, they will always make prior arrangements if they need to enter your home. If you get a knock from someone asking to check appliances, call the police.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent
Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
Shawn Drake
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, robbery
Police were called to a residence in the 4500 block of East Pima Street for a report of an...
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.
Some Circle K shoppers will soon be able to buy weed
Sources say thieves impersonating Amazon drivers are part of an organized crime ring.
Sources: Fake Amazon drivers stealing Phoenix-area credit cards are part of crime ring