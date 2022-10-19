Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

PHOTOS: Vin Scully’s $15 million mansion is up for sale

Vin Scully's mansion in the California hills has been listed for sale for $15 million.
Vin Scully's mansion in the California hills has been listed for sale for $15 million.(Estate Photos LA)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - The home of late broadcasting legend Vin Scully has hit the market with a $15 million asking price.

According to Estate Photos LA, the chateau-style estate spans 2 acres in the sought-after section of Ashley Ridge in a Hidden Hills gated community.

The property is an 11,000-square-foot mansion featuring a guest apartment and guesthouse with amenities that include a swimming pool, spa, tennis court and putting green.

A property description said the main home boasts French-inspired elements and style with stone floors, coffee ceilings and custom window coverings.

The massive property dubbed “Home Plate” includes a movie theater, marble bar, wine cellar, library and game room.

Seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a six-car garage are part of the package. A primary suite with a balcony overlooking the landscaped grounds and water features is also part of the home.

Caption

According to The Associated Press, Scully died in August at the age of 94. The Hall of Fame broadcaster provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years.

The Los Angeles Times reports the sale of the property is a family affair, with Vin Scully’s daughter, Cat Scully, holding the listing with Mimi Bladow.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent
Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
Shawn Drake
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, robbery
Police were called to a residence in the 4500 block of East Pima Street for a report of an...
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police investigate near the Supreme Court and Capitol after reports of a...
Police: Georgia man arrested for gun possession on US Capitol grounds
FILE - The Justice Department says some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in...
US busts network providing technology to Russian military
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.
Some Circle K shoppers will soon be able to buy weed