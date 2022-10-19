Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of Realtor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are searching for a 31-year-old man after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a Realtor in Tucson on Oct. 8.

Authorities received a 911 call that day about a kidnapping in the 2800 block of North Silkie Place, close to Glenn Street and Mountain Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they said, they learned that a female Realtor was showing a house to a prospective buyer when Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

The victim was able to escape and called 911.

After detectives collected evidence and conducted interviews, they were able to identify the suspect as Davonsiea and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators learned that the victim had been pregnant at the time of the kidnapping, but miscarried three days after the attack due to her injuries. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering with her family.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, he has been convicted in Pima County of numerous crimes within the past 20 years:

Second-degree burglary and weapons misconduct in 2003. He was sentenced to 5.5 years for burglary and 1.5 years for a second-degree escape charge that year.

Weapons misconduct in 2011. He was sentenced to 3.5 years

Theft and attempted trafficking of stolen property in 2015. He was sentenced to seven years.

In 2018, he was also convicted in Graham County for second-degree escape and sentenced to two years.

Davonsiea is described as 5′9,” 150 pounds, bald with hazel eyes and having numerous tattoos on his arms, chest and neck. He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is urged not to approach.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.