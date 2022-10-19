Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of Realtor

Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are searching for a 31-year-old man after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a Realtor in Tucson on Oct. 8.

Authorities received a 911 call that day about a kidnapping in the 2800 block of North Silkie Place, close to Glenn Street and Mountain Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they said, they learned that a female Realtor was showing a house to a prospective buyer when Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

The victim was able to escape and called 911.

After detectives collected evidence and conducted interviews, they were able to identify the suspect as Davonsiea and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators learned that the victim had been pregnant at the time of the kidnapping, but miscarried three days after the attack due to her injuries. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering with her family.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, he has been convicted in Pima County of numerous crimes within the past 20 years:

  • Second-degree burglary and weapons misconduct in 2003. He was sentenced to 5.5 years for burglary and 1.5 years for a second-degree escape charge that year.
  • Weapons misconduct in 2011. He was sentenced to 3.5 years
  • Theft and attempted trafficking of stolen property in 2015. He was sentenced to seven years.

In 2018, he was also convicted in Graham County for second-degree escape and sentenced to two years.

Davonsiea is described as 5′9,” 150 pounds, bald with hazel eyes and having numerous tattoos on his arms, chest and neck. He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is urged not to approach.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
Matthew Bonds, Nicholas Capanear and Thomas Gable are facing charges of kidnapping, armed...
Three arrested, one wanted in connection with home invasion, robbery
Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Murad Can Dervish is facing murder and aggravated assault charges.
University of Arizona tried to get Murad Dervish charged before fatal shooting of Thomas Meixner
Water sprinkler
Water woes could spell end of lawns in Tucson

Latest News

Initial reports came in around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Greenfield & McKellips roads
Plane crash lands into canal in east Mesa; no injuries, fire officials say
Michael Martinez, a Phoenix police officer, was arrested for alleged sex crimes over the weekend.
Phoenix police officer arrested for prostitution, found women online, court documents say
A new survey shows Mark Kelly still leads, but that challenger Blake Masters has narrowed the...
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Masters closing gap with Kelly in Senate race
Police say Duranceau was also involved in a similar incident on Oct. 1.
Woman shot by Tempe police rammed patrol cars weeks before in Gilbert, officers say