UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fourth and final suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Pima County home early Monday, Oct. 17.

On Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, Shawn Drake, 49, was arrested by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Investigative Strike Team. He’s charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The PCSD said Matthew Bonds, 27, Thomas Gable, 29, and Nicholas Capanear, 35, are also facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Matthew Bonds, Nicholas Capanear and Thomas Gable are facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies said the robbery happened at a home in the 4000 block of North Via Tranquilo, which is near River and Craycroft.

The four suspects broke into the home, tied up the homeowner and broke into his safe, according to the PCSD.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.