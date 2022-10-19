Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, robbery

Shawn Drake
Shawn Drake(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fourth and final suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Pima County home early Monday, Oct. 17.

On Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, Shawn Drake, 49, was arrested by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Investigative Strike Team. He’s charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The PCSD said Matthew Bonds, 27, Thomas Gable, 29, and Nicholas Capanear, 35, are also facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Matthew Bonds, Nicholas Capanear and Thomas Gable are facing charges of kidnapping, armed...
Matthew Bonds, Nicholas Capanear and Thomas Gable are facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies said the robbery happened at a home in the 4000 block of North Via Tranquilo, which is near River and Craycroft.

The four suspects broke into the home, tied up the homeowner and broke into his safe, according to the PCSD.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Murad Can Dervish is facing murder and aggravated assault charges.
University of Arizona tried to get Murad Dervish charged before fatal shooting of Thomas Meixner
Water sprinkler
Water woes could spell end of lawns in Tucson

Latest News

Missing Bisbee man found dead, investigation underway
A six-year-old girl was recently reported missing.
6-year-old girl missing from Sierra Vista
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson