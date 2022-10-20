Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Authorities: Inmate escapes from Pima County jail

Oscar Alday is wanted after escaping from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday,...
Oscar Alday is wanted after escaping from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. Alday is facing charges of domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that reportedly left the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, Oscar Alday, 43, walked out of the jail while other arrestees were being released.

He had been booked in the jail on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

He had been previously convicted in 2010 of aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary and flight from an officer. He was convicted of fleeing from an officer in 2018.

Alday is described as a Hispanic male who stands at six feet tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair in a buzz cut and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing white boxers and no shoes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Arizona real estate agents on high alert following recent attack
Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent
A video posted on Instagram by mom Cami Boehme shows her twins Ivy and Jack encountering the...
Mom’s prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead
UPDATE: Missing Sierra Vista girl found safe

Latest News

Someone broke into a Congress home, leaving behind over $100,000 in damage.
Over $100,000 in damage reported after home vandalized in Yavapai County
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State...
VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe
It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say