Authorities: Inmate escapes from Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that reportedly left the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, Oscar Alday, 43, walked out of the jail while other arrestees were being released.

He had been booked in the jail on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

He had been previously convicted in 2010 of aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary and flight from an officer. He was convicted of fleeing from an officer in 2018.

Alday is described as a Hispanic male who stands at six feet tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair in a buzz cut and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing white boxers and no shoes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.