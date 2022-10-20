Community weighs in at ADOT’s EV Charging Station open house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is getting millions in federal funding to install EV charging stations along Interstates 10 and 19, and community members had a chance to weigh-in at a public open house on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Arizona is one of the first states to get the greenlight for the more than $76 million electric infrastructure plan.

Doug Nick, ADOT Spokesman, said the goal of the meeting was to make sure the new charging stations will be accessible to everyone.

“We want to make sure that there is equity here that all populations that are interested in having electric vehicles, the charging stations are in locations that will serve everybody. That they aren’t in just particular areas of town or waited towards any particular demographic,” said Nick.

ADOT Officials say the plan is to install a charging station every 50-miles on interstates throughout Arizona. Dan Brees, electric car owner, said he attended the open house to make sure that actually happens.

“What this was, a chance for them to get in and think about what E-V owners need, which is the spacing to get rid of range anxiety, which is a real thing,” Brees said. “If you run out of energy, you’re stopped.”

Brees said he also wanted to make sure that ADOT understands the importance of making those charges quick.

“You can have a lot of charging stations, but if people take up 45 minutes, an hour, 2 hours, they take up that charging station,” Brees said.

Arizona has received more than $11-million and they should be getting more $16-million by the end of the month.

Because there is a long road ahead, Sue Ritz, future electric car owner, said she came to the meeting to make sure that money is put to good use.

“EVs are the future, so as a future EV owner, I’d like to see that infrastructure be part of a seed project, that could inspire more private EV stations to go up all over the state,” Ritz said.

Right now there are more than 43,000 EVs registered in the state, but less than 2,000 car chargers, which means there’s one charger for every 22 electric cars on the road.

KOLD News 13 asked Nick what they’re going to do to keep up with the demand as more and more people buy electric cars down the road.

“Clearly the Congress and the president saw there was going to be a trend and a need and money was appropriated and so we’re going to take advantage of that, so we can get these chargers out there where they need to be because it’s simply something the market will demand,” Nick said. “I would suspect you will not only see efforts that involve public private partnerships but certainly the industry itself has a stake in this and we’ll see how that shapes up as well.”

ADOT will be updating existing chargers in the new year, and Nick said you can expect to see those new chargers being built in 2024.

If you were unable to make it, you can still give your input on ADOT’s website if you click on EV Plan.

