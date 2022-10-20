Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Fire damages former radio station building

A fire damaged a vacant building at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, the former home to two radio...
A fire damaged a vacant building at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, the former home to two radio stations, on Thursday, Oct. 20.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vacant building that formerly housed two radio stations was damaged by fire early Thursday, Oct. 20.

The fire happened at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, near Grant Road west of I-10.

The building used to be the location of two FM radio stations, 96.1 and 92.1.

The transmitters, which are no longer used, were not affected by the fire.

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District responded to the scene, as well as Tucson Police Department, Tucson Electric Power and Southwest Gas.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent
UPDATE: Missing Sierra Vista girl found safe
A new survey shows Mark Kelly still leads, but that challenger Blake Masters has narrowed the...
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Masters closing gap with Kelly in Senate race
Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach

Latest News

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to left an injured hiker to safety...
DPS helicopter used to rescue hiker injured on Mount Lemmon
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
There are still limits on how much formula you can buy at some grocery stores
The baby formula crisis still isn’t over. Here’s what state agencies are doing for Tucson families
Tucson eyes new moves to conserve water
Tucson eyes new moves to conserve water