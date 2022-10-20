Fire damages former radio station building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vacant building that formerly housed two radio stations was damaged by fire early Thursday, Oct. 20.

The fire happened at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, near Grant Road west of I-10.

The building used to be the location of two FM radio stations, 96.1 and 92.1.

The transmitters, which are no longer used, were not affected by the fire.

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District responded to the scene, as well as Tucson Police Department, Tucson Electric Power and Southwest Gas.

No additional information was immediately available.

