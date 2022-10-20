Advertise
Hear from the candidates: Andrew Capasso sits down with Congressional District 6 hopefuls

Arizona decides 2022
By Andrew Capasso
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The new congressional district covers much of Tucson and southern Arizona. It’s a swing district held previously by Gabby Giffords and Ann Kirkpatrick.

In his interviews with former Arizona State Senator Kirsten Engel (D) and political newcomer Juan Ciscomani (R), Andrew Capasso asked about what border security looks like and how they’d be willing to reach across the aisle to get things done in Washington.

Hear from the candidates:

