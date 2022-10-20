Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Over $100,000 in damage reported after home vandalized in Yavapai County

Someone broke into a Congress home, leaving behind over $100,000 in damage.
Someone broke into a Congress home, leaving behind over $100,000 in damage.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a house under construction in Congress was vandalized, leaving behind over $100,000 in damage.

Investigators say the suspect broke in through a kitchen window at the home on South Alva Lane sometime over the weekend between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10. A contractor coming to work on the home discovered the damage.

TRENDING: Popular Phoenix restaurant cited for having 7 major health code violations

Paint had been poured and thrown on walls, floors and appliances, including the stove and dishwasher. Other appliances were damaged or destroyed. Parts of the floor were covered in glass and tile from broken light fixtures. Fan blades had been broken off and shoved through the walls. The sheriff’s office says nearly every wall and floor inside the home was damaged to some degree.

The Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $600 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Call (800) 932-3232 or submit a tip through yavapaisw.com. All calls and tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Arizona real estate agents on high alert following recent attack
Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent
A video posted on Instagram by mom Cami Boehme shows her twins Ivy and Jack encountering the...
Mom’s prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead
UPDATE: Missing Sierra Vista girl found safe

Latest News

Oscar Alday is wanted after escaping from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday,...
Authorities: Inmate escapes from Pima County jail
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State...
VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe
It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say