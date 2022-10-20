Over $100,000 in damage reported after home vandalized in Yavapai County

CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a house under construction in Congress was vandalized, leaving behind over $100,000 in damage.

Investigators say the suspect broke in through a kitchen window at the home on South Alva Lane sometime over the weekend between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10. A contractor coming to work on the home discovered the damage.

Paint had been poured and thrown on walls, floors and appliances, including the stove and dishwasher. Other appliances were damaged or destroyed. Parts of the floor were covered in glass and tile from broken light fixtures. Fan blades had been broken off and shoved through the walls. The sheriff’s office says nearly every wall and floor inside the home was damaged to some degree.

The Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $600 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Call (800) 932-3232 or submit a tip through yavapaisw.com. All calls and tips are anonymous.

