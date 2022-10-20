Advertise
Police: 5 shot at Cleveland barbershop, suspect at large

Barbershop shooting((Source: WOIO))
By 19 News Digital Team and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland police said five people were shot Thursday afternoon at a barbershop in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

WOIO reports the victims are one woman and four men, and according to police, one of the men is in critical condition after being shot in the chest.

Investigators said the shooting took place around 3:10 p.m. at the IFIXUGLY barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road.

According to police, a man walked into the barbershop and started shooting at the people inside before fleeing in a red, four-door vehicle.

The suspect remains at large at this time, investigators said.

Cleveland police said the victims’ ages range from their late teens to mid-30s.

Four of the five received injuries that police said are considered to be non-fatal.

Investigators said they are working to learn if someone inside the shop returned fire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

