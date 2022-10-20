Advertise
Police searching for man accused of murders in Arizona, Nevada

A $4,000 reward is being offered.
Hunter A. McGuire, 26, is accused of killing two people earlier this week in Nevada and Arizona.
Hunter A. McGuire, 26, is accused of killing two people earlier this week in Nevada and Arizona.(Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement agencies in Arizona and Nevada are searching for a suspect in murders that happened in both states this week.

Most recently, Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Other details about the murder in Arizona were not immediately available.

TRENDING: Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

The Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. is also searching for McGuire in connection to a murder that happened earlier in the week on Monday night. In that case, officers responded to a shooting at a Las Vegas home and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe McGuire had been temporarily living with the woman and that he shot her during a fight. He was already gone when officers arrived and the woman died at a hospital a short time later.

McGuire was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona plate K8A1B2A and police say he’s known to frequent Las Vegas and Kingman, Ariz. Anyone who sees McGuire should consider him armed and dangerous and should not approach him. Instead, call 911.

Reports can also be provided to:

  • Mohave County Sheriff’s Office: (928) 753-0753 or toll-free (800) 522-4312 and ref. DR# 22-040191
  • Las Vegas Metro PD Homicide Section: (702) 828-3521 or (702) 822-7777

To stay anonymous, call Mohave Silent Witness at (928) 753-1234. Anyone with information that leads to McGuire’s arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $4,000.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

