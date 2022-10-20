Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Search intensifies for missing college student

It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing. (Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/PRINCETON DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:25 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, New Jersey (Gray News) - Princeton University is intensifying the search for a missing undergraduate student.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen on its New Jersey campus at 3 a.m. Friday right outside of Scully Hall, the dormitory where she lives.

On Wednesday, the university expanded the ground search and added a helicopter, drones and watercraft to comb the area.

The university is urging anyone with information about her disappearance to contact its Department of Public Safety.

On Carnegie Lake, police search boats were seen searching.

Two boats took off from the parking lot for the boathouse, which turned into a police and fire staging area.

Students have been receiving regular updates about the search from the university.

Noah Rawlings said he has been waiting to hear of more information on his fellow student, including who saw her last and where was she headed.

He said he finds the situation disturbing.

“It is hard to believe that it could happen here,” Rawlings said. “It seems like an extremely safe campus. In the beginning of fall break, there’s still lots of activity lots of students on campus.”

All that’s been released to so far is that the search is ongoing along with her description.

Police describe her as 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Nearly $65,000 was found in a drug supply house on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent
UPDATE: Missing Sierra Vista girl found safe
A new survey shows Mark Kelly still leads, but that challenger Blake Masters has narrowed the...
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Masters closing gap with Kelly in Senate race
Over 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach

Latest News

City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during...
British Prime Minister Truss resigns
A fire damaged a vacant building at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, the former home to two radio...
Fire damages former radio station building
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 killing of infant daughter