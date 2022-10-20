Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Southern Arizona real estate agents on high alert following recent attack

KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month.

Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement saying “Our entire real estate community is deeply saddened at this random act of of violence committed against one of our own. The community is pulling together to assist in anyway we can.”

The company is accepting donations for the agent, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Lisa Bayless, an agent in Oro Valley, said if she doesn’t feel safe she doesn’t stay.

“Sometimes we feel like we have to be nice or we have to apologize or justify yourself or whatever that might be. I think it’s very important to follow your instincts so that you feel safe. That you’re aware of your surroundings and if you don’t feel safe at any time you should leave,” she added.

Agents Nicholle Bale and Erin Frame with Ascent Real Estate Team Realty Executives, said they operate on the buddy system and make sure there is always more than one person on location. Others said they carry weapons out with them while out working, just in case.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Donasti Davonsiea is 5′9,” 150 pounds, bald with hazel eyes and has numerous tattoos on his arms, chest and neck. He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is urged not to approach.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

