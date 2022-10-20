Advertise
Woman pleads guilty to keeping toddler in bathtub of hot water, causing severe burns

Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.
By KMOV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A woman in Missouri pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot bath water.

Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.

According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, in April 2018, Kammer placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs.

Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub.

Kammer told the court she kept him in the water because she thought he was just throwing a tantrum.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 16.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

