FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Changes on the way this weekend!

5-day forecast
5-day forecast(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After reaching the 90° mark Friday afternoon, Tucson will experience some changes in the weather this weekend! Our next big storm system will bring gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and the chance for rain. A few spots – mainly east of Tucson – may see a spotty shower or storm Saturday. However, the best chance for rain arrives Sunday evening through Monday morning. Temperatures will drop each day through Monday before rebounding and moderating for the rest of next week.

SATURDAY: Stray shower or storm possible. Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Best chance late. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: 30% chance of showers early. Decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

