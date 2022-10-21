FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind, rain, and cold coming our way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Winds will relax for the rest of the workweek, but temperatures are on the rise! Highs in Tucson will top out in the mid to upper 80s Thursday through Saturday with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cooler air arrives Sunday, dropping highs into the 60s for the start of the new workweek! Ahead of and during the cooldown, gusty winds will return with the chance for rain. Our best chance for rain looks to arrive late Sunday into early Monday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNEDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 80°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

