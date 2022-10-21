Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Arizona real estate agents on high alert following recent attack
Oscar Alday is wanted after escaping from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday,...
Inmate with violent history still on run in Pima County
A video posted on Instagram by mom Cami Boehme shows her twins Ivy and Jack encountering the...
Mom’s prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead
A fire damaged a vacant building at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, the former home to two radio...
Fire damages former radio station building
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Police search for suspect in violent kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent

Latest News

LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla.
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed
President Joe Biden speaks about deficit reduction, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in...
Biden: Democrats will do ‘just fine’ over ‘mega-MAGA’ GOP
President Joe Biden spoke on the deficit and the economy Friday. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: GOP plan would add to deficit, worsen inflation