Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a leaf blower.(KXLN)
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia.

The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez.

Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell into the pool and drowned.

According to officials, bystanders pulled him from the pool, but rescue crews could not save him.

First responders pronounced Alston dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Arizona real estate agents on high alert following recent attack
Oscar Alday is wanted after escaping from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday,...
WATCH: Video shows escaped Pima County inmate running down street in just his boxers
A video posted on Instagram by mom Cami Boehme shows her twins Ivy and Jack encountering the...
Mom’s prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead
A fire damaged a vacant building at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, the former home to two radio...
Fire damages former radio station building
Someone broke into a Congress home, leaving behind over $100,000 in damage.
Over $100,000 in damage reported after home vandalized in Yavapai County

Latest News

A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade.
Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress
Donald Glenn Brown
Authorities: Tucson teacher threated to kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers, shoot up Trump-merchandise store
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief
Oscar Alday is wanted after escaping from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday,...
WATCH: Video shows escaped Pima County inmate running down street in just his boxers