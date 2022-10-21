PCSD investigates shooting in Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20.

Authorities say the shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. near the 6000 block of Featherstone Drive.

Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies said there was no danger to the public.

Anyone driving in the rea is asked to find an alternate route.

