PCSD investigates shooting in Picture Rocks

(Hawaii News Now)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20.

Authorities say the shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. near the 6000 block of Featherstone Drive.

Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies said there was no danger to the public.

Anyone driving in the rea is asked to find an alternate route.

