Student reportedly followed by unknown man while walking to Phoenix YMCA after school

Phoenix police are investigating after a girl was reportedly followed by a man while walking to...
Phoenix police are investigating after a girl was reportedly followed by a man while walking to a YMCA after school.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a student from Kyrene Altadeña Middle School said a man followed and grabbed her while she was walking to a Phoenix YMCA on Friday after school.

According to a letter sent to parents, Kyrene Emergency Management said the student was walking to the YMCA near Desert Foothills Parkway when she saw a man following her. The letter says the man grabbed her shoulder to stop her from walking. Kyrene Emergency Management says that the student was able to go into a bank and tell employees what happened. The man then left, but his whereabouts are unknown. Police haven’t released a description of the man.

A letter from the Kyrene School District was sent out to families.

