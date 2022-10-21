Student reportedly followed by unknown man while walking to Phoenix YMCA after school

Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a student from Kyrene Altadeña Middle School said a man followed and grabbed her while she was walking to a Phoenix YMCA on Friday after school.
According to a letter sent to parents, Kyrene Emergency Management said the student was walking to the YMCA near Desert Foothills Parkway when she saw a man following her. The letter says the man grabbed her shoulder to stop her from walking. Kyrene Emergency Management says that the student was able to go into a bank and tell employees what happened. The man then left, but his whereabouts are unknown. Police haven’t released a description of the man.