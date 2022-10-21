Thousands ready to volunteer for United Way’s Days of Caring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - United Way’s Days of Caring pairs volunteers who work to make southern Arizona a better place.

Organizers expect volunteers to finish over 100 local projects Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22. They’ll be focusing on cleanups, beautification projects, and more.

Because of the pandemic, United Way started having virtual projects that people could take part in and that is still an option this year.

There is also the option to do projects individually, including neighborhood cleanups, kindness rocks and leaving positive chalk messages.

Leaders say that while these are the official Days of Caring, projects have been going on since the beginning of October to be ready.

“It’s where we have community members come out, volunteer for different agencies. This one is hosted by united way itself,” Director of Community Engagement for United Way in Tucson Liana Sharp said. “They’re writing cards of appreciation for teachers and child care centers but there’s a lot of other ones, there’s community garden cleanups, there’s park cleanups there’s revitalizing school playgrounds, a lot of different varieties.”

Even though sign-up is closed United Way is always looking for volunteers year-round, and you can find more information about it right here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.