Authorities: Tucson teacher threated to kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers, shoot up Trump-merchandise store
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teacher at a Tucson middle school was arrested for allegedly making a threat against an Arizona state senator and a Show Low store that sells merchandise for former President Donald Trump.
A Navajo County grand jury indicted Donald Glenn Brown, saying that on July 4 he “threatened to commit an act of terrorism.”
The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed troopers arrested the 58-year-old Brown in Tucson on Sept. 7 “regarding death threats made against State Senator Wendy Rogers on July 4th.” He was charged with making terroristic threats and booked into the Pima County Jail.
Authorities believe Brown, using a false identity, sent an email from his mother’s residence in Pinedale, about 15 miles from Show Low.
A representative of The Trumped Store, located at 580 East Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, provided a copy of the email to KOLD News 13. In the profanity-filled message, the sender threatens to shoot people in the store, including Rogers. The message can be read below, but it contains inappropriate language.
Rogers, a Republican who represents Legislative District 6, was in Show Low for an Independence Day parade.
Brown is a music teacher at Pistor Middle School, 5455 S. Cardinal Avenue. A statement from the Tucson Unified School District said Brown has not been in a classroom since his arrest on Sept. 7.
