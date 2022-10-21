Authorities: Tucson teacher threated to kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers, shoot up Trump-merchandise store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teacher at a Tucson middle school was arrested for allegedly making a threat against an Arizona state senator and a Show Low store that sells merchandise for former President Donald Trump.

A Navajo County grand jury indicted Donald Glenn Brown, saying that on July 4 he “threatened to commit an act of terrorism.”

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed troopers arrested the 58-year-old Brown in Tucson on Sept. 7 “regarding death threats made against State Senator Wendy Rogers on July 4th.” He was charged with making terroristic threats and booked into the Pima County Jail.

Authorities believe Brown, using a false identity, sent an email from his mother’s residence in Pinedale, about 15 miles from Show Low.

A representative of The Trumped Store, located at 580 East Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, provided a copy of the email to KOLD News 13. In the profanity-filled message, the sender threatens to shoot people in the store, including Rogers. The message can be read below, but it contains inappropriate language.

Authorities said Tucson middle school teacher Donald Glenn Brown sent this threatening email against Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers and as Trump-merchandise store in Show Low. (The Trumped Store)

Rogers, a Republican who represents Legislative District 6, was in Show Low for an Independence Day parade.

Brown is a music teacher at Pistor Middle School, 5455 S. Cardinal Avenue. A statement from the Tucson Unified School District said Brown has not been in a classroom since his arrest on Sept. 7.

