UPDATE: Man charged with fatally shooting father in Picture Rocks

Nicholas Ocskai, 30, is facing several charges in connection with the fatal shooting of his father Howard Ocskai in Pima County on Thursday, Oct. 20.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his father in Picture Rocks on Thursday, Oct. 20.

30-year-old Nicholas Ocskai has been charged with second-degree murder and was booked into the Pima County Jail.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Featherstone Trail, which is near North Sandario and West Picture Rocks roads.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find the suspect’s father, 56-year-old Howard Ocskai suffering from gunshot wounds. The elder Ocskai was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives who processed the scene say they learned that an altercation had taken place between Ocskai and his father when the older man was shot. Nicholas Ocskai was taken into custody at the scene.

This is the third parricide that has taken place within the past month in the Tucson area.

On Oct. 3, Nicholas Salisbury was charged with killing his mother, Deborah Williams.

George Valles was charged in the beating death of his mother, Carmen Ruiz, on Oct. 6.

