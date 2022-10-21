Advertise
Woman shot at apartment complex near 22nd and Swan in Tucson

A woman was found shot at an apartment complex near 22nd Street and Swan Road in Tucson early Friday, Oct. 21.
A woman was found shot at an apartment complex near 22nd Street and Swan Road in Tucson early Friday, Oct. 21.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was found shot at an apartment complex near 22nd Street and Swan Road in Tucson early Friday, Oct. 21.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Siegel Suites, 4425 East 22nd Street, around 2 a.m.

The victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The TPD said no suspects are in custody as of 9 a.m. Friday.

