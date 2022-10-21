Woman shot at apartment complex near 22nd and Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was found shot at an apartment complex near 22nd Street and Swan Road in Tucson early Friday, Oct. 21.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Siegel Suites, 4425 East 22nd Street, around 2 a.m.

The victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The TPD said no suspects are in custody as of 9 a.m. Friday.

