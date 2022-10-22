Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula factory

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.
Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The company taking some of the blame for the baby formula shortage is trying to make amends.

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning to invest a half billion dollars in a new factory to manufacture specialty infant formulas.

The shutdown of Abbott’s infant nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, and a recall of some of its products led to an ongoing formula shortage.

A census bureau survey reports nearly one-third of households with an infant younger than one are still having trouble finding formula.

Abbott said it is in the final stages of finding a site for its new factory.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate was spotted running down the road in just his boxers after escaping from the Pima...
WATCH: Video shows inmate running down street in just his boxers after escaping jail
Southern Arizona real estate agents on high alert following recent attack
A video posted on Instagram by mom Cami Boehme shows her twins Ivy and Jack encountering the...
Mom’s prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead
Nicholas Ocskai, 30, is facing several charges in connection with the fatal shooting of his...
UPDATE: Man charged with fatally shooting father in Picture Rocks
Donald Glenn Brown
Authorities: Tucson teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers

Latest News

Kevin Nash gives his acceptance speech at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, on March 28, 2015, in...
Tristen Nash, son of WWE legend Kevin Nash, dead at 26, reports say
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump
Casey Thornton (left) and Davonte Williams (right) were booked on charges including drug...
Mesa smoke shop owner, employee accused of selling thousands of Fentanyl pills
An inmate was spotted running down the road in just his boxers after escaping from the Pima...
WATCH: Video shows inmate running down street in just his boxers after escaping jail