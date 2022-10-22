Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are on high alert. Across the country and here in Arizona, health experts say we’re on track to have an unprecedented rise in RSV cases.

RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is an illness that affects the nose, throat and lungs. Anyone can catch RSV, but it’s more dangerous than ever for infants and young children.

One of biggest concerns from doctors is hospitalizations from RSV and pediatric bed availability. A lot of hospitals downsized their pediatric bed levels during the pandemic, but now the fear is that RSV could put a strain on hospitals.

“In Tucson, we have a limited amount of pediatric beds and when we have a year that is potentially going to have severe flu season, severe RSV, other respiratory illnesses, and COVID on top of that, we worry about these children getting to where they need to be for appropriate care,” said pediatrician, Dr. Sandy Herron.

Respiratory illnesses like RSV can be a three-week illness. It’s incredibly contagious and places like daycares can be hotspots.

“Avoid daycare settings, if you can. That’s not practical for most people, but attendance at daycare is a risk factor,” she explained.

It can also easily spread through schools and family gatherings. Here in Pima County, we’re starting to see high RSV numbers already.

“What we’re seeing in the county is double than normal RSV cases. The state overall is reporting about fa our times increase, and there are other states reporting even higher levels than that,” reported Dr. Theresa Cullen, Director of the Pima County Health Department.

RSV symptoms are at their worse on day three through five of the illness. Some signs to watch for in infants and young children include increased irritability, cough, fever, and loss of appetite. The virus can show up quickly after a child is infected.

“We believe it’s probably 48 hours. We do know that some children for multiple reasons can get sick really quickly. So it is a wait and see, a watch and see, and be attentive to what’s going on with your child,” Dr. Cullen said.

There is no vaccine for RSV, so doctors recommend using mitigation strategies to protect yourself and your children. This includes staying home when sick, thoroughly washing your hands, wearing a mask, and getting vaccinated against other viruses.

