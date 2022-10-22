FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the roller coaster

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A changing weather pattern this weekend as a storm system moves in bringing with it gusty winds, a few showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. The best chance of showers and high elevation mountain snow will be Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves through bringing much cooler temperatures to start the new work week. Freezing temperatures are likely for the colder spots around Willcox Tuesday morning.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 14 to 18 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

