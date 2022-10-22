FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the roller coaster
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A changing weather pattern this weekend as a storm system moves in bringing with it gusty winds, a few showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. The best chance of showers and high elevation mountain snow will be Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves through bringing much cooler temperatures to start the new work week. Freezing temperatures are likely for the colder spots around Willcox Tuesday morning.
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 14 to 18 mph.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
