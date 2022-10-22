Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck...
Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:48 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people.

At least 40 others were injured in the accident, which occurred in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh state late Friday.

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.

Most of the passengers were laborers traveling to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate was spotted running down the road in just his boxers after escaping from the Pima...
WATCH: Video shows inmate running down street in just his boxers after escaping jail
Nicholas Ocskai, 30, is facing several charges in connection with the fatal shooting of his...
UPDATE: Man charged with fatally shooting father in Picture Rocks
Donald Glenn Brown
Authorities: Tucson teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers
A woman was found shot at an apartment complex near 22nd Street and Swan Road in Tucson early...
Woman shot at apartment complex near 22nd and Swan in Tucson
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
FILE - Some of the IRS hires will be added to the ranks of sophisticated auditing teams that...
GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding
FILE - Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style...
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
Flu, COVID combo this winter could be a tough test for health officials
Flu, COVID combo this winter could be a tough test for health officials