Multiple dogs rescued, woman hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix

Multiple dogs have been rescued and an 80-year-old woman is in the hospital after a fire broke...
Multiple dogs have been rescued and an 80-year-old woman is in the hospital after a fire broke out in a north Phoenix home.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple dogs were rescued, and a woman is in the hospital after a north Phoenix house caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. reporting a house fire near 39th Ave. and Bell Road. Firefighters were able to rescue an 80-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 20 dogs were found in metal cages inside the house, and crews were able to save multiple dogs from the blaze.

Seven dogs are being treated at a local veterinary hospital, and neighbors in the area are assisting as well. A Community Assistance Program unit is helping those involved in the area. Fire officials say they have reached out to the Arizona Humane Society and other local animal care facilities to help with the dogs.

No firefighters were injured during the incident. The woman has been displaced from her home. Phoenix firefighters say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no further details are available.

