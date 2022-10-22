Advertise
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle while moving item out of roadway

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A late night crash turned deadly after a man was struck by a vehicle on Friday evening, Oct. 21.

Marana Police Department told KOLD News 13 a dolly was in the roadway on Avra Valley Road. The victim almost hit the items and pulled over to remove it from the roadway. As he attempted this, another vehicle came through and struck the dolly before he could get to it. As he entered the roadway to get it, another vehicle came through and struck him causing significant injuries.

He was declared deceased on scene by medics.

Officers closed part of Avra Valley Road after a collision took place Friday evening.

