Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die

Crews responded to the scene where a single-engine plane crashed into a building, resulting in a fire and the death of those on board the plane. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Friday.

City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building but that “those on the plane have perished.”

The crash sparked a fire at the building near Hope Chapel.

Keene Mayor George Hansel says the two people who died have not been identified.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate was spotted running down the road in just his boxers after escaping from the Pima...
WATCH: Video shows inmate running down street in just his boxers after escaping jail
Nicholas Ocskai, 30, is facing several charges in connection with the fatal shooting of his...
UPDATE: Man charged with fatally shooting father in Picture Rocks
Donald Glenn Brown
Authorities: Tucson teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
A woman was found shot at an apartment complex near 22nd Street and Swan Road in Tucson early...
Woman shot at apartment complex near 22nd and Swan in Tucson

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle while moving item out of roadway
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
FILE - American mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon leaves St. Bartholomew's Church in New York,...
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
A Tennessee fan says the Vols victory over Alabama caused her to go into labor.
Tennessee fan says win over Alabama caused her to go into labor