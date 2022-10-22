Advertise
Police: Pedestrian hit near Tucson Medical Center

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of an incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening, Oct. 21.

According to officers, the crash took place near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Travel in the area will be restricted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

