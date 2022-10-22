Advertise
Three voter complaints filed for possible voter intimidation in Maricopa County

The Secretary of State’s Office says they have received three complaints from voters trying to drop off their early ballots.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Secretary of State’s Office says they have received three complaints from voters trying to drop off their early ballots. The first was from a voter Monday night who dropped their ballot off at the box at the county juvenile court in Mesa. They said a group of people were hanging out and accused the voter and their wife of being “mules.” The complaint said the group was recording them and followed them out of the parking lot to take pictures of their license plate.

Another complaint was filed Thursday from the same location. That voter said a group of men in their 20′s were recording people as they dropped off their vote. They claimed the group said they were taking pictures for “election security” but did not say what group they were with.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arizona Secretary of State’s office refers voter intimidation complaint to Justice Department

The third complaint was made by the Maricopa County Election Center on Wednesday. A voter said people in camouflage were taking pictures of them and their license plate. When he asked the group why they were filming and who they were with, they didn’t respond.

Election Protection Arizona volunteers say they’ve seen watch groups around ballot boxes. One volunteer said two unaffiliated people wearing masks were also carrying guns in holsters Thursday night at the dropbox in Mesa. “Why would anyone need to be bringing a gun to a county complex that is secure? It certainly made me feel uncomfortable to see that to see people with guns. I understand it’s an open carry state but in that environment it wasn’t necessary,” Teresa Brice said.

TRENDING: Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Election Protection volunteers wear purple shirts and say they are there to help voters who have questions. Taylor Moss is the director. She says they have people looking out to report voter intimidation. They don’t want anyone to be harassed by groups of people sitting by a dropbox. “Everybody just wants to vote safely and unfortunately their presence could be harming that,” said Moss.

The Secretary of State’s Office says they passed the complaints onto the Department of Justice and Arizona Attorney General. The AG’s Office is currently reviewing the complaints.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

