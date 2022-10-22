WATCH: Video shows inmate running down street in just his boxers after escaping jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An escaped inmate was spotted running down the street in just his boxers after escaping from a jail in Arizona.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Oscar Alday, 43, walked out of the county jail on Thursday, Oct. 20. As of 3 p.m., Friday, he was still on the run.

The PCSD said Alday slipped out a door when it was opened to release other arrestees. A corrections officer allegedly saw someone in an orange jumpsuit walk out and reported the escape.

Alday, who had a long criminal history in Pima County, had been booked on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

On Friday, Oct. 21, U.S. Marshals offered a $5,000 reward for information leading directly to Alday’s arrest.

Oscar Alday is wanted after escaping from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. Alday is facing charges of domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Alday has been described as a 6-foot, 185-pound Hispanic man with brown hair in a buzz cut and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can also go to www.88CRIME.org .

U.S. Marshals said anyone who spots him can call their tip line at 313-202-6458 or on their website .

According to Pima County Superior Court, Alday was placed on probation in July 2021 for an unlawful imprisonment case from the year before. He has previous convictions for aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary and flight from an officer.

The PCSD said they are continuing all efforts to locate Alday and that anyone who helps him will be criminally prosecuted.

“We are conducting an administrative investigation and will address issues as part of a formal review and take corrective action,” the PCSD said. “This incident is still under investigation. To ensure the investigation is not compromised, we will release information as it is made available.”

