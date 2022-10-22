When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A highly anticipated pop punk music festival in Las Vegas was canceled Saturday, organizers announced.

When We Were Young made headlines for a stacked lineup of pop punk and emo music headliners including My Chemical Romance, Paramore and Avril Lavigne. The festival was set to take place Saturday, Sunday and next weekend on Oct. 29.

Festival organizers announced that Saturday’s festival was canceled due to high winds forecast for the area.

“This was not a decision that came lightly,” organizers said in an Instagram post. “We know that many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and devastated to have to share this news.”

Those with tickets for Saturday’s festivals are expected to receive refunds within 30 days, organizers said.

The Sunday and Oct. 29 festivals are expected to go as planned, organizers said.

